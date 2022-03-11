Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 6,228 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $117.52 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

