Michael Kim Sells 4,114 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.