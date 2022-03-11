Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 874 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72.

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

