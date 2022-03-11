Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,927,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,098,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.18. 1,026,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.