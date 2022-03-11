Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,137,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253,586 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $284.62. 1,183,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

