Millennium Management LLC Acquires 179,155 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,086,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 106,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

