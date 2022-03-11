Millennium Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 428,937 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,038,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after buying an additional 182,003 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $73.57 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

