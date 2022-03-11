Millennium Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 907.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

