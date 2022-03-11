Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 544,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

KODK stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

