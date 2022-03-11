Millennium Management LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 76.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 109.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 160.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

