MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,515. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

