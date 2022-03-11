MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

