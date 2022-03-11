MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $283.75. 65,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.