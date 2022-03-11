MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 82,275 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

