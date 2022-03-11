MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 351.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.94. 71,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,910. The company has a market capitalization of $457.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $349.87 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.