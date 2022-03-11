Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.64 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $5,264.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00232208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,571,965,120 coins and its circulating supply is 5,366,755,553 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

