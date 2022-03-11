Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.28.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.80 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The company has a market cap of C$875.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

