Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,282,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

