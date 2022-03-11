Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $21.60 Average PT from Analysts

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

AVO opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $942.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

