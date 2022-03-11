Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of MG opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

MG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

