Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Europe upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($4.00) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$3.01 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

