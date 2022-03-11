Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.