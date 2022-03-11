Monument Capital Management Acquires 633 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.56. 47,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

