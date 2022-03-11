Monument Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 2,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

