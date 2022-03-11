Monument Capital Management Sells 2,038 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $214.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

