Monument Capital Management Sells 3,634 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 276,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 103,290.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX remained flat at $$31.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,855. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

