Monument Capital Management Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $541.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.08. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

