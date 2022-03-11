Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,767. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

