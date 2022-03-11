Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $81.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.