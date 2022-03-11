Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

