Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -266.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

About Ranpak (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.