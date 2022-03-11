Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $254.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.27.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
