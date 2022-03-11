Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

