Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

