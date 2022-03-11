Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

