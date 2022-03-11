Morgan Stanley Cuts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €24.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 492,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

