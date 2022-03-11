Morgan Stanley Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 60.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SAH opened at $48.60 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.