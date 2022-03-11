Morgan Stanley Has $12.86 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.88 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

