Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

