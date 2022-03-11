Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.