Morgan Stanley Sells 12,744 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 346,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the period.

ISD stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

