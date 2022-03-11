Morgan Stanley Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $191.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.