Morgan Stanley Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $14.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.87 on Monday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

