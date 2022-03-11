Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $360.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

MCO opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

