Morgan Stanley Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $31.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

OLPX stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

