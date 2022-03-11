Morgan Stanley Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $31.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.
OLPX stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
