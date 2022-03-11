Morgan Stanley Trims Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Target Price to $10.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

RPID opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

