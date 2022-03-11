Morgan Stanley Trims Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.
Shares of ROVR stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
