Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,208,426.86 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $3,208,426.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.96. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its 200-day moving average is $294.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 54.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morningstar by 91.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 30.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,206,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

