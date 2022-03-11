Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,208,426.86 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total transaction of $3,208,426.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.96. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its 200-day moving average is $294.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
