MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 110 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
