MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.46. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.