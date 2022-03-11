MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,706,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

